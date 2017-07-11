Young Topeka girl loses battle with cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. — A brave little girl lost her battle with cancer Monday night.

FOX 4 first introduced you to Parker Monhollon of Topeka early last year when she was eight-years-old and diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma, a disease that causes highly aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumors.

Monday night her mom posted on the Facebook page “Parker Loves Life” that the little girl’s fight ended at 7:55 p.m.

Her family promises her legacy will live on.

