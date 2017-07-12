× Congratulations to The Elders, Kansas City’s Celtic rockers

The Kansas Music Hall of Fame announced Celtic rockers ‘The Elders’ are its inductee for 2018. The Elders were formed in Kansas City in the 1990s by Norm Dahlor and Brent Hoad.

Steve Phillips, Ian Byrne, Kian Byrne and Diana Ladio make up the six-member Celtic rock group. In addition to touring the United States and Europe, they headline the KC Irish Fest every Labor Day.

The Elders will perform live at the induction ceremony next April and receive the memorial Bill Lee Award.