Crash report describes in difficult detail how 5 people died in fiery chain reaction crash on I-70

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the names of the victims from Tuesday’s fiery crash near a highway construction zone that killed five people on Interstate 70 at 174th Street on the Kansas Turnpike.

The tragedy began when a semi hit a car and caused a chain reaction.

The victims include:

Sheldon Cohen, 83, of Topeka, Kan. driving a 2012 Buick Lacrosse

Virginia Cohen, 79, of Topeka, Kan., (passenger in Buick)

Ricardo Mireles, 38, of Topeka, Kan., driving a 2005 Ford Taurus

Teresa Butler, 61, Urbana, Ill., driving a 2015 GMC Terrain SUV

Passenger in Butler’s car, 63-years-old woman.

Crash investigators say a Chevrolet Avalanche and a semi (USXpress commercial motor vehicle) were stopped for construction approximately two miles west of where the collision would occur. They were in the outside, westbound lane of I-70.

Butler, 61, (in the GMC), Cohen 79, (in the Buick) and Mireles, 38, (in the Taurus) were slowing and preparing to stop behind the Chevy Avalance in the outside lane when a semi traveling westbound crested a slight hill and, for an unknown reason, did not recognize that the traffic was stopped.

Brake marks on the pavement show the semi driver braked just prior to the first area of impact.

Butler’s GMC was forced toward the inside wall and rotated. The moving semi then struck the Cohens in their Buick, forcing it into a guardrail, rotating it 180 degrees until it came to rest in a ditch.

After striking the Buick, the semi kept its momentum and struck the Taurus that was directly behind the stopped semi. The Taurus was forced under the rear of the semi trailer. The speeding semi then struck the rear of the stopped semi, causing the stopped semi to strike the rear of a Chevy Avalanche that was stopped.

The impact caused a fire to ignite between the moving semi, the the Ford Taurus, and the stopped semi.

The driver of the semi that started the chain reaction was identified as Kenny Brezettee, 56, of Houston.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms there has been construction in the area, and that the appropriate signs were posted. Just as the sun was setting Tuesday, crews were still at the scene working to investigate and remove wreckage, heavy equipment had been brought in to help move some of it. Hours after the fiery crash you could still see smoke coming off of one of the semi trucks involved. One of the trucks was towed from the scene. All was cleared by 1:00 a.m. Wednesday and the interstate was reopened in both directions, but the charred evidence on the pavement and grass is still there for drivers to see where five lost their lives.