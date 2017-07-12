Funk Fest 2 is bigger failure than first attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A troubled music festival canceled last month for bad storms is again in the eye of the storm.

The promoters of Funk Fest announced just this week they had a new venue and a new concert date. But now the venue has backed out.

Funk Fest ticket holders aren’t happy.

“The way to fix this is to give a refund,” said DeAngela Kennar who spent about $200 on Funk Fest tickets.

Kennar, like thousands of others, had tickets to Funk Fest in June. But that concert at Providence Amphitheater was cancelled about 20 minutes into the first major act because of bad storm .

Almost no one got a refund. Funk Fest organizers announced this week they would make it up to the more than 5,000 ticket holders by holding a new concert (Funk Fest 2) on August 19 at Kaw Point Park in Kansas City, Kan.

“Even the future date doesn't sound promising, “ Kennar said. She was right.

Kansas City, Kansas Unified Government spokesman Edwin Birch told FOX 4 Problem Solvers that Funk Fest 2 is a no go.

It will not be allowed at Kaw Point, a public park. Birch said Funk Fest organizers never filed the proper paperwork to schedule a concert there. That needed to be done at least six months in advance of the concert date.

Plus, Birch said, a concert that promoters believe will attract more than 6,000 people is too big for such a tiny park.

Problem Solvers has also learned that Funk Fest is embroiled in a financial dispute with the managers of Providence Amphitheatre.

Funk Fest spokesman Jason Montgomery told us Variety Entertainment (which operates Funk Fest) is owed tens of thousands of dollars by the management company that runs the amphitheater. Problem Solvers tried to get answers from the Amphitheater management about those allegations, but our calls weren’t returned.

However last month, Chris Fritz who is in charge of Providence Amphitheater, told us he would never host another event by the promoters of Funk Fest. Fritz declined to elaborate as to why.

As far as Funk Fest ticket holders getting a refund? It doesn’t look promising. Because a small portion of the original Funk Fest did take place before the storm hit, Funk Fest promoters said they are not contractually obligated to refund any money.

However, that claim has not prevented some ticket holders from filing complaints with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.