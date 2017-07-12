× KC Forum: Em’s Spotlight, Grooming and CARE

2017-28 In this week’s KC Forum we learn about a young woman who died in a car crash but inspired her family to provide dance lessons for young people who couldn’t afford them. The Grooming Project helps women who have been incarcerated begin new lives by learning new skills. Care is out in the community for the urban poor and the homeless and it comes to them via a pick up truck.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: Kansas Hall of Fame Inductees “The Elders”

Sponsored by Mid-West Plastering