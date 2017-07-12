KC Forum: Nativity House, Dogs and Health
2017-27 In this week’s KC Forum we find out about a unique home for adult women who are pregnant and the wonderful volunteers who take care of them. Dogs by Debin is a non-profit started by a woman who gave up the corporate world to rescue abused dogs. The Southwest Boulevard Clinic helps those who fall through the cracks and one offshoot of the clinic is Care Beyond the Boulevard.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: Kansas Hall of Fame Inductees “The Elders”
