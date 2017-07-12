× KC Forum: Safety, Homeless Care and Advocates

2017-26 In this week’s KC Forum a group of volunteers go out into the homeless community and take medicine to the streets. Kids and the court system can be daunting but a CASA volunteer makes navigating the system less stressful. Concerns about crime and safety on Kansas City walking trails has many people looking for ways to stay safe.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: Kansas Hall of Fame Inductees “The Elders” https://localtvwdaf.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/2017-26.mp3

