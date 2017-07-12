× KCK police say that woman steals car with 3-year-old child in backseat

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police say that a car was stolen with a 3-year-old sleeping the backseat on Wednesday evening.

Officers are looking for a gray or silver 2006 Ford Focus with license plate: DO7E5X, which was taken from 7th & Riverview. The plate is not a Kansas plate, and fits the format of Missouri plates.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler says that the suspect is a white female, no further details have been released.

