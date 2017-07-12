Leavenworth County Attorney to hold news conference on officer-involved shooting and I-70 crash

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Thompson will be discussing an officer-involved shooting, as well as the deadly crash on Interstate 70 that killed five people. Both of those incidents occurred Tuesday.

The officer-involved shooting happened when, according to a news release from the Leavenworth Police Department, an the officer was sent to the 1700 block of Rose Street in Leavenworth on a reported auto theft at about 8:15 p.m., reporting the shooting shortly after he arrived.

The release doesn’t mention whether the suspect was armed or what happened in the immediate moments before the deadly shooting.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. One other person is in custody. Family members said it’s the suspect’s wife.

Thompson will also be discussing Tuesday’s crash on I-70. The tragedy began when the driver of an 18-wheeler apparently did not apply his brakes in time near a highway construction zone, hitting several cars and then another semi, causing a fire.

The victims were identified Wednesday as:

Sheldon Cohen, 83, of Topeka, Kan. driving a 2012 Buick Lacrosse

Virginia Cohen, 79, of Topeka, Kan., (passenger in Buick)

Ricardo Mireles, 38, of Topeka, Kan., driving a 2005 Ford Taurus

Teresa Butler, 61, Urbana, Ill., driving a 2015 GMC Terrain SUV

Passenger in Butler’s car, 63-year-old woman.

FOX 4 will livestream the news conference. Refresh this page at 3:30 p.m. to watch.