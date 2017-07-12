× Lightning hits bride’s father during wedding speech

NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA – JP Nadeau might not be the luckiest man alive, but he can certainly give an electrifying speech. The Canadian was speaking at his daughter’s wedding in an apple orchard in Woodstock, New Brunswick, on Saturday when he was struck by lightning, the Guardianreports.

“The father of the groom, he got up and said something, and then it was my turn,” Nadeau tells the CBC. “I got the mic from him, and I said, ‘Adam, you are some lucky guy.’ As soon as I said that, my daughter’s eyes … just, like, popped right out, because all of a sudden there was this lightning flash that hit right behind me,” he says.

The power went through the mic cord and “it was like I had a bolt of lightning in my hand,” says Nadeau. “I felt the current go right through me, but it was my hand I was worried about, because I’m a piano man. I want to keep playing. I don’t care if I die. I want to keep playing,” he tells CTV.

Moments after the lightning strike, a heavy downpour started and guests ran for shelter. Nadeau, who was shaken up but uninjured apart from a scorch mark on his thumb, says the rest of the day went smoothly, though “people were coming around wondering why I was still alive.” Asked whether he thought it could have been a sign from above, he said: “There’s a rumor that goes around that if it rains or thunders on your wedding day, it’s a good sign.” (This man was hit by lightning at his office desk.)

