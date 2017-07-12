Man shot, dumped in Raymore neighborhood following disturbance with three men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYMORE, Mo. -- The calm of a Raymore neighborhood was shattered Wednesday night after police found a man shot in the street. Officers responded to an area near Sierra Drive and Ward Drive where the man was found.

The Raymore Police Department is confident neither the victim, nor the three men they`re looking for are even from the neighborhood.

Officers say the victim had been in a car with the men, they got out of the car and some type of disturbance occurred. That`s when the victim was shot in the stomach and the other three men took off in a gray car.

No one was sure which way they went. FOX 4 is also still waiting for the condition of the injured man who we`re told had surgery.

"He actually was able to make his way up to the road up at Ward and Sierra, which is where the ambulance came in contact with him. We`re looking at his phone. We`re looking at all sorts of information," Raymore Police Chief Jan Zimmerman said.

Police don`t have any word on what the disturbance was all about, we'll continue to follow developments.