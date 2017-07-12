Parents warn others after boy injured at Kansas City trampoline park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mom is upset about an accident that happened at a Kansas City trampoline park that sent her son to the hospital.

Dominic Moreno broke his tibia in a trampoline accident in Kansas City in the spring. His family says he was on bed rest for more than two months and is now going through physical therapy four days a week. His family says he was apparently ‘double-bounced’ by an older kid. Dominic fell down and as the staff was trying to help him, another kid jumped in his square.

One trampoline park manager in Wichita says his staff tries to keep an eye out and will blow the whistle if things get out of control.

“When it is busy, we try to keep the smaller kids in their area so they’re not getting trampled over or anything by the bigger kids,” said Brian Harqgrove, trampoline park manager.