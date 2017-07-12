Recently graduated metro thespian is already following her dreams in Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This week's Reaching 4 Excellence young achiever is a thespian who, since shooting this segment, has moved to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career. Maddie Fields recently graduated from Winnetonka High School and dreams of one day starring on Broadway.

"There's a lot of people who have pushed me to be where I am, and one of those people is my step-dad, and he passed a way this past February from battling brain cancer," Fields said.

Fields has her priorities straight and knows what's truly important: love, family, faith and following your dreams.

"Every single opportunity you're given, take it. Because you never know if the same opportunity is going to come to you again," she said.

Fields is a thespian. She's been performing in musical theater since the age of 6, and was always a natural. She landed the lead in her first musical, "Fiddler on the Roof."

"Every single year I just auditioned for the next musical and ended up getting leads every year," she said.

That hard work and her natural ability is paying off.

Fields is now in Los Angeles -- admitted as one of 100 students in the world to the freshman class of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. She's on a three-year track, then, it's off to New York to make that dream of becoming a Broadway star a reality. She holds several accolades, including being nominated for best lead actress in a musical for "Cappies" and being nominated for an ensemble role. She also holds a nomination for the Blue Star Awards "Outstanding Artistic Contribution by a Student."