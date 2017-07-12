Topeka man charged in shooting of 5-year-old in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — A Topeka man has been charged in the shooting that injured a 5-year-old in Lenexa in the early hours of Tuesday.

Antwaun Fulton, 35, of Topeka, Kan., has been charged with with two counts of attempted 2nd degree murder, and one count of discharging a firearm in a dwelling.

Officers responded to the Crossland Economy Studios on Lenexa Drive near W 96th Terrace around 12:22 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they found a 5-year-old child shot in the leg during a confrontation between adults. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers performed first aid measures to the child, who was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. The child is expected to make a full recovery.

Fulton was found at a residence in Topeka and taken into custody, and later transported to the Johnson County detention center.

He made his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. He is held on a $500,000 bond.