Concerned loved ones push for answers after Leavenworth police officer shoots and kills man

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- Family and friends of a man shot and killed by a Leavenworth police officer on Tuesday night held a protest Thursday afternoon. The group demonstrated outside of the Leavenworth County Detention Center. The protestors say they have many concerns and questions following the shooting of Antonio Garcia Junior.

Several dozen family members, friends and citizens chanted and held a variety of signs high in the air, shouting for what they call "Justice for Antonio Garcia Junior."

The 47-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1700 block of Rose Street.

"We're calling for an investigation into the circumstances," son Antonio Garcia III said.

The police department called in the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to investigate after the officer said he shot and killed Garcia while responding to a call about a stolen vehicle and domestic disturbance.

According to a news release from the police department, the officer got on the scene just after 8 o'clock that night and reported the shooting shortly after he arrived.

"Nobody believes it right now. This is something nobody would've ever imagined that would happen, so of course we're devastated," Garcia III said. "He was a good man. He was a good dad."

Garcia III was just one of the many protesting outside the detention center.

"He was unarmed. He was on his own property. He was in his own car and he was shot five times and he died from those shots," Garcia III said. "We just want justice, like nothing can bring him back."

As for the group's peaceful protest? Leavenworth County District Attorney Todd Thompson says "he welcomes anyone to voice their opinions and express their first amendment rights."

Thompson says investigators are "patiently waiting for the results of the investigation."

"That's what I want the community to know, that we understand the need to conduct a very timely, thorough investigation," Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

Thompson says the KBI investigation won't be completed for several more weeks.