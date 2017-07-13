Edgerton police searching for armed suspect who robbed Dee’s Mini Mart

EDGERTON, Kan. — Authorities in Edgerton, Kan., are asking for the public’s help to locate the person who robbed a convenience store early Thursday morning.

Police say it was around 5 a.m. when the suspect robbed Dee’s Mini Mart.

The suspect is described as a white male armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

No one was injured in the armed robbery, but the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (913) 782-0720.