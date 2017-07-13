× Grandview man charged in crash that left 9-year-old with life-threatening injuries

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Grandview man faces multiple felony counts for recklessly fleeing police, resulting in vehicular crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy, identified by family members as Aaron Shanklin.

On Thursday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker charged Kaveon C. Cottonham, 21, with four counts of Assault 2nd Degree and Leaving the Scene of An Accident.

According to court records, Cottonham was in a vehicle in the area of 55th and Woodland Avenue when a marked police vehicle attempted to pass him in order to respond to a call for service.

A witness told police that Cottonham believed police were trying to pull him over. So the defendant fled, pulling ahead of the patrol car, until he wrecked at 51st and Woodland.

Police say he drove at excessive speeds and ignored traffic signals, until he crashed into another vehicle, injuring three, including Aaron Shanklin who was a rear passenger. Cottonham got out of the vehicle and fled. A witness also reported seeing men carrying guns leave the vehicle that the defendant was driving.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000.

FOX 4’s Marcus Officer spoke to Aaron Shanklin’s family about his condition on Thursday. They say his injuries are life-threatening. Marcus will have more on Aaron Thursday night on FOX 4 News at 5 & 6 p.m.