Immerse yourself into history and build your excitement for “Dunkirk” by hopping on CinaTransformer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --A new movie detailing a major battle during World War II comes to theaters soon. And to build excitement for the film, the movie's producers sent a CinaTransformer to Kansas City.

The Cinetransformer features a Barco cinema projector, 15-foot screen, 87 stadium-style ButtKicker interactive seats, and 5.1 Dolby digital sound, putting audiences in the midst of one of the summer’s most anticipated films.

As a token of gratitude to those who have served or are serving our country, all active and retired military personnel will be granted front-of-the-line access during the special event tour.

The tour is open to the public and will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at the World War I Museum.