KCK police chief describes why an AMBER Alert wasn’t issued for 3-year-old in stolen car

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK’s top cop is answering questions about why an AMBER Alert wasn’t released to the public on Wednesday night after a woman stole a running car at a Valero gas station where a 3-year-old girl was asleep in the backseat.

The car was stolen at about 6:20 p.m., police found the car ditched and the girl around 190th and Evans near Camp Tongawood just before 8 p.m.

FOX 4’s Shannon O’Brien spoke to KCKPD Chief Terry Zeigler on Thursday about how everything unfolded. He said that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was not contacted immediately because when police got to the scene it took time to gather all of the qualifying information to give to KBI. He said that KBI was eventually contacted for an alert, but the girl was found before it was released.

The police chief said KCKPD was using all of its resources to gather information and search for the car and child, that included distributing information on Twitter and Facebook, and giving information to local news stations, which were sending out news alerts, and information on social media as well.

In Chief Zeigler’s opinion, his department got the information out to the public as fast as it could, and in the same fashion an AMBER Alert would have, although he says if he had to do it over again, they may start the AMBER Alert process immediately.

“If people have the notifications on their phones to get breaking news from the different media outlets, that’s the same thing that an AMBER Alert does, so I think we used our resources effectively,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon Chief Zeigler said that his investigators have identified the woman suspected of taking the car and are looking for her, this is what she looks like:

This woman is suspected of stealing a car with a little girl inside. Contact @KCKPDChief or @KCCrimeStop with information. pic.twitter.com/2GRvBHLjDT — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) July 13, 2017

A man who was with that woman when the car was stolen is already under arrest.

