× Lake of the Ozarks’ Tan-Tar-A resort sold, rebranded as Margaritaville

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. –- A popular resort at Lake of the Ozarks has been sold and will be rebranded as Margaritaville.

Renovations at Tan-Tar-A, one of the largest resorts in Missouri, are expected to begin immediately.

Driftwood Acquisitions & Development purchased the property and plan to transform it into a ‘casual-luxe’ destination.

The 500 room lakefront property will remain open during the phased conversion.

“We are thrilled to combine the fun and escapism of our brand with these iconic locations, and provide additional opportunities for our guests to relax and have a great time, which is what we are all about,” said John Cohlan, chief executive officer of Margaritaville.

Driftwood Acquisitions & Development is a privately held investment firm specializing in the acquisition and development of hotel assets.

The Margaritaville brand, described as a state of mind since 1977, was inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and author, Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

For more information on Margaritaville, visit http://www.margaritaville.com.