Marriage and family therapist looks at biggest cause of summertime splits and offers tips to make it work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Marital splits peak in the months following winter and summer holidays when the breakdown of relationships is highlighted, according to a new report.

Researchers analyzed divorce documents filed between 2001 and 2015 and found that they consistently rose in March and August.

Marriage and family therapist Shannon Easterly visited FOX 4 as part of Therapy Thursdays to look at why the summer months can be so difficult.

Easterly says the biggest cause of conflict she sees among couples is when there is more family time, there is less couple time.

While chatting with Kim Byrnes and Nick Vasos, Easterly also looked at how the conflict between working outside of the home and vice versa makes each partner feel. She also shared some tips to help ease this tension.

