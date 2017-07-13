Metro family left longing for closure after jury is deadlocked a second time in daughter’s murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- For the second time a murder trial for 22-year old Kelsey Ewonus ended in a hung jury. On Thursday jurors left the Wyandotte County Courthouse with a split decision as to weather to convict Antoine Fielder for her murder.

In June 2015 the body of 22-year-old Ewonus was discovered in her car in KCK. Prosecutors say she was shot. Fielder has been charged with second degree murder in the case. It’s gone to trial two times, both resulting in a hung jury.

“There`s not an hour that goes by that I don`t think of her,” said Kelsey’s father Kent Ewonus.

“That`s a loose end out there and that`s hard. It`s hard to relive it, it`s hard to go back through, it`s hard to listen to a timeline leading up to your daughter's death,” he added.

Kelsey’s family has attended both trials sitting just feet away from the accused killer. They say the process is frustrating and emotionally taxing.

“The facts of the case don`t change, such as cell phone records, video evidence, the supplying of bullets to him of the caliber that killed my daughter. How you can look at that and look at the timeline and not come to the decision that he`s guilty,” said Ewonus.

Her family describes losing a child as the worst thing that can happen to a parent. They just want closure.

“It’s very painful because it’s the one thing that we don`t have closure on yet, that we would love to,” Ewonus explained.

The Wyanotte County district attorney tells FOX 4 he has yet to make a decision as to re-try Fielder for a third time.