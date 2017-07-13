Mom tested, mom approved: Three apps to help make mom’s life a little easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Being a mom takes a lot of work.

It can be hard juggling everyone's schedules and keeping track of what needs to be done. Luckily, there are apps to help with all that.

Lifestyle expert Mikita Burton visited Fox 4 Thursday to name a few that she loves and says can make life easier for parents.

Burton said Cozi functions as a calendar app where you can share tasks, calendars and more with your family.

Wunderlist, according to Burton, is a great app for creating shareable lists.

Lastly, Every Dollar, the app created by Dave Ramsey, helps parents keep track of where their money is going.