× Olathe residents invited to see what it’s like to be an officer & participate in Citizen’s Police Academy

OLATHE Kan. — Ever wondered how police officers make the decisions they do on a daily basis?

Olathe residents will get a chance to find out at the Citizen’s Police Academy.

Attendees to the classes will learn about police operations and even ride along with a police officer.

To quality you must be 18 years or older, submit to a background check, be an Olathe resident or business owner, and make a commitment to attend.

Applications will be accepted until the Friday, July 28 and classes start in August.