Steve Zahn says character’s name in newest Planet of the Apes will go into ‘movie character name hall of fame’

The Planet of the Apes franchise wraps up as the third and final chapter hits theaters Friday, July 14, 2017.

In the film according IMDB, after the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind.

Fox 4's Shawn Edwards chats with the stars of "War for the Planet of the Apes, " actress Amiah Miller and actor Steve Zahn.

While chatting about the film and whether the two had seen the first two films of the franchise Shawn mention that he loved Zahn's character, Bad Ape, and its name.

"I agree," Zahn said with a laugh. "I love the name. Right off the bad I just thought, that is great."

