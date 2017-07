Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Traffic along southbound I-435 just past I-70 has come to a complete stop Thursday morning after a deadly crash blocked all of the lanes of the interstate.

The crash happened along southbound I-435 near Raytown Road.

Multiple first responders were on the scene. Authorities say at least one person has died.

There is no word yet from authorities on the cause of the crash.

FOX 4 is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available.