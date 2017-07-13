Viva Las Vegas Sandwich from Ameristar

Ingredients for a family of four
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon dried marjoram
- Salt/Pepper to taste
- 4 medium-large sized Portobello mushrooms, stemmed and cleaned
- 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese (sliced thinly to place on four sandwiches)
- Red Pepper Coulis (recipe below)
- One large heirloom tomato, thinly sliced
- 8 ounces baby arugula
- 8 slices Ciabatta Bread or Multi Grain, sliced ½ inch thick
- Black pepper for seasoning tomato slices
- Toss first four ingredients (balsamic vinegar through salt/pepper) in a mixing bowl
- Add the mushrooms and mix until thoroughly soaked in the marinade
- Set aside for 10 minutes
- Preheat oven to 325 F
- Bake for 10-15 minutes depending on the size, until softened all the way through
- Chill
Red Pepper Coulis: Enough for four to six sandwiches
- 4 red bell peppers, roasted, skinned, and seeded
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 lemon juiced
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (leave out or cut in half if the kid’s shy away from anything too spicy)
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- Place all ingredients into a blender
- Blend until well mixed and liquefied, about two minutes
- Pour into a squeeze bottle similar to a mustard container
- Chill before using
Assembly:
- Toast the bread
- Layer baked mushroom, mozzarella slices and tomato slices
- Add the red pepper coulis, as much as you fancy. (This is a cool chance to get “fancy” and make cool looking designs if you have the squirt bottle.
- Season the tomatoes lightly with a pinch of black pepper
- Top off with some fresh baby arugula
