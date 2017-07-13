Viva Las Vegas Sandwich from Ameristar

Ingredients for a family of four

  • ½ cup balsamic vinegar
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon dried marjoram
  • Salt/Pepper to taste
  • 4 medium-large sized Portobello mushrooms, stemmed and cleaned
  • 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese (sliced thinly to place on four sandwiches)
  • Red Pepper Coulis (recipe below)
  • One large heirloom tomato, thinly sliced
  • 8 ounces baby arugula
  • 8 slices Ciabatta Bread or Multi Grain, sliced ½ inch thick
  • Black pepper for seasoning tomato slices
  1. Toss first four ingredients (balsamic vinegar through salt/pepper) in a mixing bowl
  2. Add the mushrooms and mix until thoroughly soaked in the marinade
  3. Set aside for 10 minutes
  4. Preheat oven to 325 F
  5. Bake for 10-15 minutes depending on the size, until softened all the way through
  6. Chill

Red Pepper Coulis: Enough for four to six sandwiches

  • 4 red bell peppers, roasted, skinned, and seeded
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 lemon juiced
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (leave out or cut in half if the kid’s shy away from anything too spicy)
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  1. Place all ingredients into a blender
  2. Blend until well mixed and liquefied, about two minutes
  3. Pour into a squeeze bottle similar to a mustard container
  4. Chill before using

Assembly:

  1. Toast the bread
  2. Layer baked mushroom, mozzarella slices and tomato slices
  3. Add the red pepper coulis, as much as you fancy. (This is a cool chance to get “fancy” and make cool looking designs if you have the squirt bottle.
  4. Season the tomatoes lightly with a pinch of black pepper
  5. Top off with some fresh baby arugula

If your family is looking for a hearty meat sandwich – The Cuban Cash Out features marinated pork butt and a caramelized onion jam