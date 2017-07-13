Viva Las Vegas Sandwich from Ameristar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients for a family of four

½ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon dried marjoram

Salt/Pepper to taste

4 medium-large sized Portobello mushrooms, stemmed and cleaned

8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese (sliced thinly to place on four sandwiches)

Red Pepper Coulis (recipe below)

One large heirloom tomato, thinly sliced

8 ounces baby arugula

8 slices Ciabatta Bread or Multi Grain, sliced ½ inch thick

Black pepper for seasoning tomato slices

Toss first four ingredients (balsamic vinegar through salt/pepper) in a mixing bowl Add the mushrooms and mix until thoroughly soaked in the marinade Set aside for 10 minutes Preheat oven to 325 F Bake for 10-15 minutes depending on the size, until softened all the way through Chill

Red Pepper Coulis: Enough for four to six sandwiches

4 red bell peppers, roasted, skinned, and seeded

2 garlic cloves

1 lemon juiced

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (leave out or cut in half if the kid’s shy away from anything too spicy)

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

Place all ingredients into a blender Blend until well mixed and liquefied, about two minutes Pour into a squeeze bottle similar to a mustard container Chill before using

Assembly:

Toast the bread Layer baked mushroom, mozzarella slices and tomato slices Add the red pepper coulis, as much as you fancy. (This is a cool chance to get “fancy” and make cool looking designs if you have the squirt bottle. Season the tomatoes lightly with a pinch of black pepper Top off with some fresh baby arugula

If your family is looking for a hearty meat sandwich – The Cuban Cash Out features marinated pork butt and a caramelized onion jam