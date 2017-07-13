Water restored after second water main break at KCI this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Water is flowing again at Kansas City International Airport after a water main broke early Thursday morning.

For a short period of time there was no water in Terminal B and low water pressure in Terminal C.

"Aviation Department crews used valves to work around the water main break & restore water service," a spokesperson for the airport tweeted. "Water is on!"

On July 5 there was a water main break at Terminal B. Porta potties had to be brought in for travelers. The break did not impact flights.

.@KCMOwater & our crews working to fix Terminal B water main break. Est. by 9:00 am. Porta potties just arrived. Flights OK. Many apologies. — Kansas City Airport (@KCIAirport) July 5, 2017