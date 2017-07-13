Woman says man charged at her in Westport, repeatedly hitting her car window with knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro woman is warning others after a man charged at her with a knife in Westport in broad daylight.

“I heard yelling, loud yelling, and I looked to my right, I thought somebody was being hurt, and then eye contact straight on, he was yelling at me,” said Wendy, who didn’t want her last name used.

Wendy said she had one foot in and one foot out of her car that was parked near Broadway and Westport Road.

“He came running across the street, I barely got the car door locked, he propped his foot up on the door, he was just yanking, trying to get the door open,” added Wendy. “All of a sudden, I saw a knife, and he started hitting my window with the knife.”

She said the knife was like a large kitchen prep knife. The fight or flight kicked in and she took off.

“I didn`t blank out, but it became about, get out of there, it became about survival, I gotta get out of here, this guy has got a knife,” Wendy said.

She said the man chased her car for about 30 feet and she dialed 911.

“I think he would have stabbed me,” Wendy added, “This isn`t Kansas City, midday. I`m very aware of my surroundings, I think, I wouldn`t have seen him coming if he hadn`t been yelling, he moved that fast.”

Wendy said given all the carjackings in the metro lately, she was concerned. She said he seemed unstable, like he was on something.

“My heart was pounding,” said Wendy.

Now she wants to warn others to pay attention to your surroundings.

“There was something wrong with him, I can`t imagine I was the first person, or will be the last, that he`s accosted,” Wendy said.

Wendy said she filed a police report and that the man is still out there. If you have any information call police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.