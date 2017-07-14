20-year-old Leavenworth man charged with DWI in deadly crash at 75th and The Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man now faces DWI charges in a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday near 75th and The Paseo.

Police say 20-year-old Jason Evans of Leavenworth, Kan., was behind the wheel of an Impala, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes along The Paseo at a high rate of speed when he ran and red light and hit a pickup truck traveling eastbound through the intersection. The pickup flipped.

The driver of the pickup, 68-year-old Stephen Russell, died.

Evans is being charged with driving while intoxicated. Prosecutors have requested that his bond be set at $100,000.

Evans was taken to the hospital after the crash, but is expected to recover.