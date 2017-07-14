Brides and bridal parties frantically searching for gowns after popular company unexpectedly shuts down production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Less than two months out from her friend's wedding, Alyssa Miles, and the bridal party, are in limbo after one of the most recognizable brands in wedding gowns and other dresses suddenly shut its doors.

"It makes us wonder are we going to have those dresses in time or are we going to have to look somewhere else, and who is going to be able to supply that very last minute to us," Miles said.

Alfred Angelo shut down production and shut down stores nationwide without notice and that has impacted local retailers.

"From a context perspective it would be the same as Ford not making cars anymore," Lisa Carson, the lead stylist at Natalie M. in Overland Park, said.

Carson said at least 75 percent of her customers buy Alfred Angelo dresses and that around 20 bridal parties have been impacted by the sudden closure. Carson said the store is working around the clock to replace or find dozens of wedding dresses.

"What we really want to figure out is how to get them the gown of their dreams and make sure we’re respectful of the budget and staying at the same price point. We would not ask any bride to spend more money then she has already spent," Carson said.

Carson said other manufactures have stepped up to help fill the void left by Alfred Angelo but the long-term impact is still unknown.

"Big picture it is huge. Alfred Angelo is the leading manufacturer for bridal and they handle everything from the flower girl, to the grandma, the bride, the whole party, and so it’s a huge shift in the industry. It’ll be interesting to see how things shake out," she said.

Meanwhile Alyssa's hope is her friend's September wedding will shake out with a dress and a great memory.

"The wedding is still on even if we have to put Nora in a dress from somewhere else or a hand me down. We will get that wedding going," Miles said.