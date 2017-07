Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The story of an L.A. actor coming out to an eccentric Texas family is the plot of Sordid Lives. Now, 17-years later, it is followed up with 'A Very Sordid Wedding', which is being screened Friday, July 14th, at Tivoli Cinemas, and running all week there.

Emerson Collins, producer and actor, sat down with film critic/entertainment reporter Russ Simmons to talk about the film.