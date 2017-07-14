× First woman, first African-American president at KCK Community College placed on leave

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Kansas Community College President was placed on administrative leave with pay effective immediately on Friday.

Only the fifth president at KCKCC, Dr. Givens was also the first woman and first African American to hold that position. She was hired July 2, 2011, after serving as vice chancellor at Kern Community College in Bakersfield, Calif.

The board was not permitted to make any further comments on its actions because of matters of personnel privileges, said J.D. Rios, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Edward Kramer, the Dean of Math, Science and Commuter Technology, was named acting president by the College’s Board of Trustees in a special executive board meeting this morning.

The interim Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Kramer has served as Dean of Math, Science and Computer Technology since 2010. Previous to that, he was a chemistry instructor and science coordinator for 10 years at the College.