Independence police searching home for possible explosive devices

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Law enforcement officers flocked to a home in Independence Friday to search for possible explosive devices after obtaining a search warrant.

Police say they were dispatched to the home near South Vermont and East Sheley to check on the well-being of the homeowner Thursday after family members told police that he had made unusual comments.

Responding officers did not find the homeowner at the home. He and his vehicle were later found near Whiteman Air Force Base, approximately 68 miles southeast of his home.

Officers in the area of Whiteman made contact with him, and while he was being detained, he made a statement that led officers to believe that he may have explosive material at his home.

Members of the Independence Police Department’s Investigations Unit secured a search warrant so they could investigate.

By Friday, the Investigations Unit with the assistance of the E.O.D. Unit (bomb squad) were in the process of executing the search warrant.

Those living nearby the man’s home were advised of the possible safety concerns, but they were not ordered to leave their homes.

“In the event that a suspicious device is located, the police department will notify neighbors of possible upgraded safety precautions,” Officer Luis Virgil said in a news release.