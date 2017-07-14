Is “War for the Planet of the Apes” monkey business? “Wish Upon” everything you’d wish for? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1) WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES (PG-13)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

It may seem absurd, but I’m not monkeying around. The franchise update of “The Planet of the Apes” series that began in 2011 may be the best Hollywood franchise reboot ever. The third installment, “War for the Planet of the Apes,” is a visually spectacular and riveting drama.

SHAWN

Naw, you are not monkeying around and you are absolute correct on every level. This franchise has amazingly gotten better with each film -- both the technology and storytelling and War for the Planet of the Apes is an exceptional movie. It's dark but extremely powerful.

RUSS

The story is layered with sly social commentary and deals with themes that seem downright biblical. The only downside to this involving entry is its extensive length. Apes may not really be intelligent, but the filmmakers behind “The War for the Planet of the Apes” know their audience IS.

SHAWN

Why you hating on the apes? But yes, this Isa very intelligent film. And the acting is superb. Props to Andy Serkis who brings Caesar to life in a way that deserves Oscar cred. And props to Woody Herrlson who delivers a menacing and convincing performance.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

2) WISH UPON (PG-13)

Broad Green Pictures

RUSS

Wish Upon” is the latest in a long line of horror movies to deal with the old trope, “Be careful what you wish for.” Joey King plays a teenager who gets an ancient Chinese wishing box and uses her wishes to gain riches and popularity. But, there is a dark price to pay. King is convincing and the film has a few shocks, but most ticket buyers will probably wish they had their money and 89 minutes back.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK:

-"A Very Sordid Wedding" is the long-awaited sequel to the 2000 cult hit comedy "Sordid Lives" about the trials and tribulations of gay folks in small town Texas.

-“Band Aid” is a comedy about warring mates who try to save their marriage by forming a rock band.

-"The Tree" is a locally filmed drama about an elderly woman (Joicie Appell) who travels from Wamego, Kansas to Terre Haute, Indiana to visit her childhood friend.

