KCK elementary school absent a playground for years having a brand new one built by volunteers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A community is working together to build a new playground for local kids. Some kids who've gone without a playground for more than 10 years are finally getting one.

Dozens of volunteers met at W.A. White Elementary School off 43rd and Parallel Parkway Friday morning to help put the playground together. The school won a $15,000 grant from Dr. Pepper/Snapple to buy all the equipment.

They are assembling it and look forward to the kids playing on it this upcoming school year.

"It's going to be such a great thing. I mean, even in the summer time when they are out roaming the neighborhood, this will be a safe place for them to come and have fun," school counselor Sara Barber said.

Besides the new playground, the school also plans to re-pave the blacktop and put in some basketball hoops for the kids to use, making the area a much nicer place to play.