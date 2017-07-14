Metro golf courses offering a unique chance to hit the links under backdrop of solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4 is continuing Eclipse 2017 coverage with a unique way to watch the solar eclipse: play golf, and help kids across the metro.

Two-dozen golf courses in the metro, including Hillcrest, are giving golfers a chance to hit the links before, during, and after the eclipse.

"It will be a little darker than normal that day, but astronomers assure us that it's light enough to play golf," Bryan Minnis, chief development officer of Great Life Kansas City, said.

Tee-ing it up during totality. Golfers can sign up to play in the morning during the early phases of the eclipse, then have lunch and view totality around 1:20, or golfers can play after totality during the late phases.

"This is a great opportunity for our owners to do something for kids in Kansas City, so partnering with the Kansas City Royals, it just all came together and seems like something that would make a lot of sense," Minnis said.

Money raised will help metro kids get school supplies, medical needs, and other services.

It's really a win-win for everybody, and a chance to see an eclipse with your friends in a totally unique situation and something everybody's gonna remember where you were that day," Minnis said.

You can sign up at any of the Great Life courses or online at this link. Price ranges from $50 to $150, if you sign up before July 16, you'll get a ticket to the Royals game on August 22nd for Great Life KC "Night at the Ballpark."