KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police and Komen Kansas City are teaming up to bring mobile mammography services to women in the metro. The 40-foot mobile clinic opened to the public on Friday morning.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, 40 percent of women in the Kansas City metro area are not getting their annual screening mammograms. When caught early, the survival rate for breast cancer is a 99 percent.

