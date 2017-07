Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One victim died in a two-vehicle crash late Thursday night. The crash happened at about 11 p.m. near 75th and The Paseo.

Police say a 20-year old driver of a white car was traveling north in the southbound lanes of The Paseo when he ran a red light, hitting a man driving a red pickup truck westbound on 75th Street.

The pickup flipped and hit a tree and that driver died at the hospital. The 20-year-old has non-life threatening injuries.