Overland Park police looking to identify woman regarding medication theft

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Investigators in Overland Park are looking for a woman who may become a suspect in a theft that happened in the 8100 block of Santa Fe Drive on the afternoon June 22.

An elderly woman said a suspicious visitor came into her apartment under the guise of being a healthcare worker, and asked if she was taking any pain medications. She affirmed she was, and later after the woman left, she noticed her medication was missing.

The suspicious woman is described as a white female in her mid-30’s with blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the woman or crime should call the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 344-8743 or (913) 669-7342.