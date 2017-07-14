Recipes: Muddy Sea Sundae

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Muddy Sea Sundae

3 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup

Smucker’s Caramel Syrup

Dark Chocolate Mini Morsels

Sea Salt

Whipped Cream

Biscoff Cookie

Place dark chocolate mini morsels in an ice cream boat. Sprinkle with a light coating of sea salt. Drizzle Hershey’s chocolate syrup and Smucker’s caramel syrup over the morsels. Place 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream over morsels. Place a second coating of chocolate and caramel syrup on top of the ice cream. Add a ribbon of whipped cream and top with a Biscoff cookie. Enjoy!