Recipes: Muddy Sea Sundae

Muddy Sea Sundae
3 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream
Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup
Smucker’s Caramel Syrup
Dark Chocolate Mini Morsels
Sea Salt
Whipped Cream
Biscoff Cookie
Place dark chocolate mini morsels in an ice cream boat. Sprinkle with a light coating of sea salt. Drizzle Hershey’s chocolate syrup and Smucker’s caramel syrup over the morsels. Place 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream over morsels. Place a second coating of chocolate and caramel syrup on top of the ice cream. Add a ribbon of whipped cream and top with a Biscoff cookie. Enjoy!