Southbound 169 Highway closed at Shoal Creek Parkway for deadly car fire

Posted 6:18 am, July 14, 2017, by , Updated at 06:47AM, July 14, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police have closed the southbound lanes on U.S. 169 Highway at Shoal Creek Parkway on Friday morning for a crash where a victim has died according to police dispatchers.

FOX 4 is working to gather more information on how the crash happened.

If you commute south on 169 in the area you're advised to find an alternate route, we'll update this story with more information as more details are released.