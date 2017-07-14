Southbound 169 Highway closed at Shoal Creek Parkway for deadly car fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police have closed the southbound lanes on U.S. 169 Highway at Shoal Creek Parkway on Friday morning for a crash where a victim has died according to police dispatchers.

FOX 4 is working to gather more information on how the crash happened.

KCMO - SB 169 Hwy is CLOSED at 108th. Wreck/car fire. Traffic using on/off ramps. — Nick Vasos (@NickVasos) July 14, 2017

KCMO - SB 169 Hwy is CLOSED at 108th. Wreck/car fire. Traffic using on/off ramps. Pic from Roger Taylor. pic.twitter.com/MKp55N6D2B — Nick Vasos (@NickVasos) July 14, 2017

If you commute south on 169 in the area you're advised to find an alternate route, we'll update this story with more information as more details are released.