Stepfather of baby girl found in Lawrence dumpster sentenced to 15 years in prison

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A baby girl’s stepfather who was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and child abuse pleaded no contest Friday to aggravated battery and child abuse, LJ World reports.

Marquis Young was sentenced to 186 months, or about 15 and a half years, in prison for the crimes, according to LJ World.

On July 7, 2016 a woman living in the same Lawrence apartment complex as Young and his wife told FOX 4 that while dumping her garbage, she heard a baby crying. The woman found the little girl in the dumpster, which is also a trash compactor, under a pile of trash bags.

In a previous interview, neighbors told FOX 4 that Young was acting strangely, knocking on neighbors’ doors. At about 5:30 in the morning, police say the child’s mother called 9-1-1 because her daughter was missing.

This is not the first time Young has been charged with a violent crime. His rap sheet dates back to 2010, including battery, felony obstruction and felony aggravated battery, for which he spent a year in jail.

On July 5, 2016 Young pleaded guilty to battering his new wife, and then two days later, her baby girl was found in the dumpster of the Lawrence apartment complex where the couple was living.

