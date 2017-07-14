× Stunning increase in number of fatal crashes this year in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the first 6 ½ months of this year, 52 people have died in car crashes in Kansas City, Mo. That’s a stunning increase of 49 percent.

Last year at this same time, 35 people had died.

Kansas City, Mo., police say seven of the victims died this week alone. The leading contributing factors continue to be excessive speed, impairment by alcohol or drugs and not wearing a seat belt.

“All of those are preventable. We’ve also had several pedestrians killed on highways. Even if it (your car) breaks down, the safest place to be on a highway is in your car. Never try to cross a highway on foot,” KC Police say.