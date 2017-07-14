Tortured KCK boy’s remains released; fundraiser for memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- People from around the metro area are gathering together Saturday to remember a little boy who was tortured and eventually starved to death.

The event starts at Sunflower House where organizers say more needs to be done to protect children, like 7-year-old Adrian Jones, from child abuse.

Jones' father and step mother both are serving life sentences behind bars in the death of the boy. Investigators say the couple tried to get rid of Adrian's body by feeding it to pigs at their KCK home.

Janell Pace is one of many around Kansas City who've been horrified by this story. She's hosting a community ride from Shawnee to Topeka Saturday at 10 a.m. to raise money for a memorial for Adrian. The boy's remains were just released on Monday by Wyandotte County authorities and relatives are planning to bury him with a memorial and grave marker in Lawrence.

"We realized there had been no candlelight vigil," Pace said. "There had been nothing. All the public had was these horrible videos and the perpetrators. If that were my grandchild or my child, I would want his face, his name and who he was to be remembered."

Pace and others are pushing for a change in child abuse laws, including passage of Adrian's Act, a Kansas bill that would require any adult who lives in a home where a child is abused to report it. An uncle lived with Adrian for a time and may have witnessed abuse, but could not be criminally charged under current law.

Motorcycles, cars and trucks can all participate in the remembrance ride Saturday. Organizers are asking for a donation of $25 per vehicle but will not turn anyone away who can't pay that cost.