× Two sisters killed while watching TV in living room when teen driver crashes into home

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A 17-year-old girl is accused of being under the influence of a substance when she crashed her car into an Indiana home Wednesday night, killing two sisters inside.

They were 17 and 9-years old, and they were watching television in the living room when the car crashed into the house, killing them on impact.

When Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, they found a white vehicle in the living room. Several people were still in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says they asked the prosecutor to charge the teen with criminal recklessness resulting in death. The sheriff’s office said the driver may have been under the influence of opioids. She could face more serious charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury if the presence of opioids is confirmed.

Family members identified the victims as Haleigh and Callie Fullerton. A GoFundMe account has been set up for those who would like to provide donations.

The family’s son was upstairs at the time of the crash, and he was uninjured. Their mother, Bridget, 37, was walking into the room as the car came crashing through the home; she was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis-area hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time. The father, Dennis, was not home when it happened.

Investigators say there were three other juveniles in the car at the time of the crash, treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene. It is unknown at this time what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and travel 100 feet off the roadway at 80 miles per hour.

The prosecutor’s office will determine if the 17-year-old driver will face charges as an adult. Follow developments on FOX59.com