Video shows robber hold gun to head of KCK store clerk

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying two armed robbery suspects.

On June 19th, at about 1:50 a.m., two black males entered Fast Snack Pack on S. 55th street in Kansas City, Kan. taking money, the clerk’s cell phone and cigarettes.

One was wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt and a black ball hat, had a gun and put it to the back of the clerk's head. He then continued to hold the gun to the clerk as the other, wearing a grey colored hoodie sweatshirt collected the cash.

If anyone can identify these suspects please contact the case detective at (913) 573-8072