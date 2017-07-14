Watch live: Charges announced against 2 accused of stealing car with child inside

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people now faces charges for what police say they did Wednesday that led to a frantic search for a missing three-year-old girl.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree will hold a news conference, along with Ron Miller, U.S. Marshal for Kansas, and Major Curtis Nicholson, of Kansas City, Kan., to outline the charges against Tyler Letzig, 28, and Karri Reich, 29.

Dupree says Letzig and Reich stole a car at a Kansas City, Kan., gas station after the girl’s dad ran inside to buy a cold drink for the child.

The little girl was asleep in the car and he left her there while he was inside. That’s when a woman got in the driver’s seat and sped away from the Valero at 7th and Riverview.

Police say the woman was caught on surveillance video buying items in the gas station, then walked outside and handed her male accomplice, whom police say is Letzig, some items. Then, they say, she hopped in the silver Ford Focus. Police say Reich quickly drove off with the little girl still in the back seat, and they say Letzig took off in another direction down 7th Street in a white commercial truck.

Police cordoned off the Valero gas station, quickly released surveillance of the two suspects to the media, and shortly after investigators say the driver of the missing silver car’s cell phone pinged several miles away in Leavenworth County. She was found safe near the abandoned vehicle in a rural area of Tonganoxie.

Reich was out on bond and awaiting sentencing that was scheduled for Tuesday, July 18th, after pleading guilty to meth possession and fleeing from custody. Letzig had served time behind bars for criminal damage in Johnson County, Kan.

FOX 4 is streaming the news conference and will have accompanying stories on their charges on FOX 4 newscasts, the fox4kc app, website and Facebook page.