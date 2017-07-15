Rough landing for small plane after nose wheel collapses at downtown airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two occupants of a small plane escaped a scary situation after making a rough landing Saturday at the Charles B. Wheeler downtown airport.

Joe McBride, a representative with the Kansas City airport, said a small plane’s nose wheel collapsed Saturday afternoon, causing the plane to end up on its propeller.

Two people were on the plane, but did not suffer any injuries. The Cirrus N411S single engine aircraft was flying from Denver to Charles B. Wheeler downtown airport.

The incident happened 3 p.m. and caused a temporary shutdown of one runway at the downtown airport, but the other runway is still open.