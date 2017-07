Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and Betty Rae's in Waldo is rolling out a new flavor of ice cream with a distinctly KC twist.

Betty Rae's introduced Burnt Ends with Sauce ice cream, and brought a sample to the FOX 4 studio for Rob Collins and Nicole DiAntonio to try!

Not that anyone needs an excuse to indulge in some delicious ice cream, but on National Ice Cream Day, head out to Betty Rae's for a few scoops.